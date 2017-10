EVENTS BOARD RECOMMENDS CITY TO KEEP CONTROL OF FACILITIES

THE CITY EVENTS FACILITIES ADVISORY BOARD HAS VOTED TO KEEP CITY CONTROL OVER THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CONVENTION CENTER.

THE BOARD VOTED 7-0 IN FAVOR OF CONTINUING CITY MANAGEMENT OF THE FACILITIES.

TWO MEMBERS, IRVING JENSEN AND ZENA BERENSTEIN, DID NOT ATTEND THE MEETING SO DID NOT VOTE.

BOARD CHAIRMAN TIM SEAMAN SAYS THE VOTE WAS TAKEN AT A PUBLIC HEARING BY THE REQUEST OF COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE:

OC…….BE MORE DETAILED. ;17

SEAMAN SAYS HE VOTED TO CONTINUE TO HAVE ERIKA NEWTON AND THE CITY RUN THE FACILITIES, BECAUSE SPECTRA DID NOT CONVINCE HIM THEY COULD SAVE THE CITY SIGNIFICANT MONEY BY GOING PRIVATE:

OC……..BOTTOM LINE NUMBER WORK. :20

JUST ONE CITIZEN SHOWED UP TO HEAR THE VOTE.

THE ADVISORY BOARD VOTE WILL BE FORWARDED AS A RECOMMENDATION TO THE CITY COUNCIL, WHO WILL DECIDE THE ISSUE IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.

PREVIOUSLY, THE ORPHEUM THEATER BOARD VOTED TO RECOMMEND THAT SPECTRA, A PRIVATE PHILADELPHIA BASED ARENA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, TAKE OVER THE RUNNING OF SIOUX CITY’S VENUES.