HAVE COFFEE WITH A COP ON WEDNESDAY

YOU CAN GET TO KNOW YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD POLICE OFFICERS A LITTLE BETTER ON WEDNESDAY BY SITTING DOWN AND HAVING A FREE CUP OF COFFEE WITH THEM.

SERGEANT JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE AT SIOUX CITY MCDONALD’S LOCATIONS IN THE MORNING STARTING AT 7AM:

ALLEN SAYS THE OFFICERS WANT TO SHOW THEY’RE A PART OF THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD LIKE ANY OTHER RESIDENT:

THE OFFICERS WILL BE AT THE MCDONALD’S LOCATED AT 6TH AND LEWIS, THE FLOYD WAL-MART, THE MARKETPLACE MALL, SUNNYBROOK DRIVE NEAR TARGET AND AT 4105 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE FROM 7AM UNTIL 9AM.