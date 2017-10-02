NEW SCULPTURE GRACES ART CENTER ENTRYWAY

A new 12-foot tall steel sculpture welcomes visitors to the Sioux City Art Center.

“Duo Forward” is a slender, streamlined sculpture made from basic shapes and curves, created by Leslie Bruning of Omaha.

Bruning has had more than 40 solo shows, 120 group or juried exhibitions, and he has completed more than 40 sculpture commissions.

Sculpt Siouxland has acquired the piece for its permanent collection.

“Duo Forward” was purchased as part of Sculpt Siouxland’s “Invitational Artist” program.

That program was begun in 2013 to bring larger sculptures by important regional sculptors to downtown Sioux City, with the goal of keeping them permanently.