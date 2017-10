FORMER OFFICER SAYS MASS SHOOTING INCIDENT CAN OCCUR ANYWHERE

THE VICTIMS IN THE MASS SHOOTING IN LAS VEGAS SUNDAY NIGHT HAD NO WARNING AND LITTLE CHANCE TO IMMEDIATELY TAKE COVER WHEN THE GUNMAN STARTED FIRING.

FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER CHAD SHEEHAN TRAINS PEOPLE ON WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A LIFE AND DEATH SITUATION LIKE IN LAS VEGAS.

SHEEHAN SAYS IT’S THE LATEST EXAMPLE SHOWING THAT VIOLENCE CAN HAPPEN ANYWHERE:

SHEEHAN STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS OFFERS TRAINING TO PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES ON HOW TO SAVE THEMSELVES IN A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION WITH THE OPTIONS BEING TO RUN, HIDE OR FIGHT.

HE USES THE ACRONYM “SAVE” TO EXPLAIN THE CHOICES A PERSON MAY BE FACED WITH:

FINALLY THE “E” IN SAVE IS TO EVACUATE…..RUN AWAY TO INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF SURVIVAL.

SHEEHAN WAS JUST IN LAS VEGAS SEVERAL DAYS AGO SHOOTING A TRAINING VIDEO WITH HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN ON SURVIVING AN INCIDENT SIMILAR TO SUNDAYS.

HE SAYS DESPITE THE TRAGEDY, PEOPLE NEED TO CONTINUE TO DO EVERYDAY ACTIVITIES WITHOUT FEAR:

SHEEHAN SAYS MOST PEOPLE DON’T THINK AN INCIDENT LIKE WHAT HAPPENED IN LAS VEGAS WILL EVER HAPPEN TO THEM.

HE TRAVELS THE COUNTRY OFFERING THE TRAINING HE LEARNED AS A POLICE OFFICER TO HELP THOSE PEOPLE BE PREPARED.