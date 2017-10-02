COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR TUESDAY

The nine people running for three open seats on the city council of Sioux City will take questions in a candidates forum Tuesday evening at City Hall.

Incumbent Councilmen Pete Groetken, Dan Moore and Alex Watters are looking to retain their seats on the council.

The six challengers are Nick Davidson, Jake Jungers, John Olson, Dennis Quinn, Doug Waples and Brett Watchorn .

The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sioux City.

It will be held in the 5th floor council chambers.

The candidates will take questions from a panel of local news media members and then answer questions submitted by the audience.

The event begins at 7pm and will also be televised live on cable channel 10.