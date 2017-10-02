COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY COMES TO SIOUX CITY

College football fans will have a chance to see the official NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in Sioux City on Tuesday.

Pepsi-Cola of Siouxland is partnering with Hy-Vee to bring the trophy presented by Dr. Pepper to two local Hy-Vee stores.

Hy-Vee shoppers may have their picture taken with the trophy and receive a can of Dr. Pepper and a koozie while supplies last.

The trophy is the same one that will be awarded to the NCAA College Football Playoff National Champion on January 8th in Atlanta.

It will be at the Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive from noon until 2pm and the Hamilton Hy-Vee from 3pm until 5pm.