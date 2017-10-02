AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS MORE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY FLIGHTS TO DALLAS

American Airlines is adding another group of expanded holiday flights from Sioux City to their hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth.

The airline is adding additional flights for two weeks around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The second flight will take place from December 23rd to January 5th of 2018.

The Christmas to New Year’s flight will depart Sioux City at 6 a.m. and arrive at Dallas/Ft. Worth at 8:27 a.m.

The return flight departs Dallas at 10:35 p.m. and arrives back in Sioux City at 12:31 a.m.

American had previously announced a second daily flight around the Thanksgiving holiday from November 20th through the 28th.

Travelers are reminded that anyone flying on American Airlines must be checked in 45 minutes prior to departure.