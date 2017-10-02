AL GINI – THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING FUNNY: Why We Need More Jokes in Our Lives

Author: Al Gini

Book: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING FUNNY: Why We Need more Jokes in Our Lives

Publishing: Rowman & Littlefield Publishers (July 25, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

When E. B. White said “analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog; few people are interested and the frog dies,” he hadn’t seen Al Gini’s hilarious, incisive, and informative take on jokes, joke-telling, and the jokers who tell jokes. For Gini, humor is more than just foolish fun: it serves as a safety valve for dealing with reality that gives us the courage to endure that which we cannot understand or avoid. Not everyone tells jokes. Not everyone gets a joke, even a good one. But, Gini argues, joke-telling can act as both a sword and a shield to defend us from reality. As the late, great stand-up comic Joan Rivers put it: ‘If you can laugh at it, you can live with it!’ This book is for anyone who enjoys a good laugh, but also wants to know why.