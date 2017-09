SUSPECT CHARGED IN ROSS STREET FIRE

A SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY STARTING A HOUSE FIRE ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE ON SEPTEMBER 19TH.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED 32-YEAR-OLD JESSE BIGEAGLE ON CHARGES OF SECOND DEGREE ARSON AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

THE HOME, LOCATED AT 717 ROSS STREET, SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE DURING THAT FIRE AND IS CONSIDERED A TOTAL LOSS.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT BIGEAGLE TOLD POLICE HE POURED ALCOHOL ON HIS SHIRT, PUT IT ON A BASEMENT BOOKCASE AND SET IT ON FIRE.

BIGEAGLE THEN LEFT THE HOUSE.

THE TWO STORY STRUCTURE WAS VACANT AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND WAS BEING RENOVATED.

BIGEAGLE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.