LE MARS STADIUM PROJECT RECEIVES $2 MILLION DONATION

The Le Mars community school district has received $2 million dollars from an anonymous donor to renovate their high school stadium and sports complex.

School board member Pat Murphy says he has met with the donor:

The Le Mars Community School Foundation will use the money to replace the grass on the football field with turf, install a new track and replace the bleachers and locker rooms.

The money will also upgrade the press box, lighting, visitor’s bleachers and fencing.

The total project is estimated to cost almost $5 million dollars.