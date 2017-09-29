IOWA RECORDS FIRST WEST NILE DEATH OF YEAR

Officials have announced the year’s first confirmed death from West Nile virus in Iowa.

Ann Garvey of the Iowa Public Health Department says the female victim died earlier this month:

:10

Garvey says most people who are infected have no symptoms or experience only mild, flu-like symptoms:

:12

The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes, which acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

The most vulnerable people are those who are at least 50 or have weakened immune systems.

The West Nile virus threat remains until the state’s first hard frost.