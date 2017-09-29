GLEISER TO TAKE ON NEW ROLE IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has chosen David Gleiser to head the combination of two county departments.

Gleiser, who has served as the county’s rural economic development director, will now have the title of Director of the Community & Economic Development Department.

He will oversee functions previously split between his current department and the department of planning and zoning.

The Board will make Gleiser’s new position official at its next regular Tuesday meeting, with an effective date of October 1st.