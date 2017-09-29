CORBETT UNHAPPY WITH METHODS TO BALANCE IOWA BUDGET

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett is challenging Governor Kim Reynolds in next year’s Republican primary to become the next chief executive of Iowa.

Corbett says he’s not happy with borrowing funds to balance the state budget:

OC………..use debt for. :22

Corbett says dealing with that debt means next year’s legislature will have less money for state programs:

OC………budget reductions. ;24

Corbett says he is particularly concerned about the effect the debt will have on next year’s funding for public schools.