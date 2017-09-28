SIOUX CITY CONTINUES LEAD PAINT MITIGATION EFFORTS IN HOMES

A total of 220 Sioux City homes have been made safe from the dangers of lead paint through a series of Housing and Urban Development grants awarded locally since 2009.

The city held a ceremony at a home on Isabella Street Thursday to mark the five millionth dollar of lead hazard mitigation funding.

Stephanie Alfredson lives in the home with her four children.

She found out about the program 18 months ago when a flyer was delivered to her home:

OC…….throughout the house. ;14

City Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid says the grants have also provided an economic boost to the city’s construction contractors:

OC………in our community. ;18

Alfresdson wasn’t aware of the lead paint throughout the house when she moved in five years ago, or the danger it presented to her children, ages 13 through 9 months:

OC………lead poisoning. :15

Sioux City’s new lead paint hazard awareness mascot, “Pb Chippy” also made his debut at the event.

There’s funding for around 30 more local homes left in the lead mitigation grant program.

You can find out more about applying for the program by contacting Wanderscheid at 224-5136 or e-mail her at jmwander@sioux-city.org