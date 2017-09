REMEMBERING KRIS HERMANN

THE WOMAN WHO SPEARHEADED THE CREATION OF SIOUX CITY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL HAS PASSED AWAY.

79 YEAR OLD KRIS HERMANN DIED WEDNESDAY AFTER A LONG ILLNESS.

HERMANN LOST HER SON, CORPORAL JON HERMANN, IN 1993 IN A PLANE CRASH WHILE HE WAS SERVING WITH THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

SHE WAS A FIXTURE AT THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL CEREMONY AT THE MONUMENT THAT PAYS TRIBUTE TO FALLEN OFFICERS AND LAST MAY SPOKE ABOUT WHAT IT MEANS TO HER:

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS HERMANN’S EFFORTS LED TO THE CREATION OF THE MEMORIAL LOCATED BETWEEN CITY HALL AND THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

SHERIFF DREW TOOK FLOWERS TO HERMANN IN 2016 AT HER NURSING HOME WHEN SHE WAS TOO ILL TO ATTEND THE CEREMONY.

HERMANN ALSO WORKED FOR YEARS AT THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL AND HELPED PRODUCE THE SIOUX CITY PRESS CLUB’S ANNUAL GRIDIRON SHOW.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR KRIS HERMANN ARE PENDING THROUGH MEYER BROTHERS COLONIAL CHAPEL.