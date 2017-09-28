POLICE IDENTIFY LENNOX, SOUTH DAKOTA SHOOTER

Police in Lennox, South Dakota have identified the woman they say shot and killed a man and an 8-year-old boy before killing herself.

Lennox police say 35-year-old Stephanie Hoover shot the two victims with a handgun and then turned the gun on herself.

Police Chief Orville Jorgensen would not say how the victims were known to Hoover but says they were related.

He confirms the boy was a student at Lennox Elementary.

The three were found fatally shot at a home Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a handgun was found at the scene.

AP