CMN MIRACLE RIDERS HEADING HOME

On September 18th, seven local motorcycle riders started a 12 day, 5000 mile journey to raise money for the Unity Point St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew is one of the riders who’s on the 12 day trip that includes historic U.S. Route 66.

Drew and the riders have stopped at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to meet children and raise $50,000 for CMN:

The Miracle Riders have been warmly welcomed throughout their journey and have received extra CMN donations along the way:

The sheriff also got to experience a “bucket list” moment when the riders rolled into Winslow, Arizona to stand on the corner and “Take it Easy” for a little while:

Most of the weather on the ride has been great but the group encountered sleet and wind near Vail, Colorado Wednesday which followed them into Cheyenne, Wyoming Thursday.

The Riders will roar back into Siouxland Friday evening around 6pm for a welcome home event at the Firehouse Bar, with all proceeds benefiting the Ride for Miracles.

Photo courtesy Dave Drew