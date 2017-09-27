VOICES FOR RECOVERY FROM ADDICTION STRENGTHEN FAMILIES

September is celebrated as National Recovery Month, a time to increase addiction awareness and celebrate success of those in recovery.

But at Sioux City’s Jackson Recovery Centers, programs are in place year round to help those and their families who are dealing with addiction.

Heidi Kammer-Hodge, the Chief Operating Officer of Jackson Recovery, says this year’s theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Strengthen Families and Communities”:

Kammer-Hodge says taking the first steps to get help and talk about the addiction with counselors and family are not easy to do:

In 2016, around 3,000 patients walked through the doors of Jackson’s programs.

Kammer-Hodge says it’s also important to provide support for the patient’s families:

Addiction comes in many types from drugs and alcohol to sex, eating and gambling.

If you or a family member or friend need help, Jackson Recovery Centers can provide assistance.

They have a 24 hour phone line at 800-472-9018 and are located at 800 5th Street across from Mercy Medical Center.