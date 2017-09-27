SHARON WEIL – CHANGEABILITY: How Artists and Activists and Awakeners Navigate Change

Author: Sharon Weil

Book: ChangeAbility: How Artists and Awakeners Navigate Change

Publishing: Archer (May 24, 2016)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

We live in a time of fast moving, complex change on both the personal and the global level. Welcome or unwelcome, nothing is more certain than the constant and uncertain movement of change. Whether change is met with excitement or met with fear, we can easily become overwhelmed by all of that movement.

ChangeAbility = the ability to effectively navigate change with more ease

What is your ChangeAbility? Sharon Weil engages twenty-five leading change-makers: artists, political and environmental advocates and activists, teachers, spiritual leaders, psychotherapists, somatic practitioners, and more in a conversation about how to meet change, hold hope, align with nature, have courage, and find the passion that fuels responsive innovation. Based on Weil’s acclaimed podcast, Passing 4 Normal: Conversations with Authors, Artists, Activists and Awakeners about Seeding Change in the World, this book weaves together the insight, humor, compassion and hard-earned wisdom of those who have mastered the art of ChangeAbility in a wide range of applied experiences.