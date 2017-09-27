GRASSLEY ANGRY OVER EPA DECISION ON RENEWABLE FUELS

On Tuesday the Environmental Protection Agency released a proposal to reduce the volume requirements for biodiesel for 2018 and 2019 under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The EPA had released a proposal in July to set blending levels for biodiesel, leaving the 2018 and 2019 levels at 2.1 billion gallons.

Tuesday’s announcement proposes to reduce both levels, and that has upset Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa:

OC……..particular way. ;10

Grassley says President Trump had previously told him he would support renewable fuels, but the senator was cautious early on when Trump chose a few members of his cabinet from oil-producing states.

Grassley says he and other Senate colleagues met with the nominees for EPA and the Department of Energy, among others and were assured of their support of renewable energy.

He says the new EPA decision came ‘out of the blue”:

OC……support for the RFS. ;16

Grassley says reducing volumes as the EPA proposes would undermine renewable fuel production.

He says he plans to press the Trump Administration and EPA to drop what he calls “this terrible plan”.