FLIGHT 232 EMERGENCY DISPATCHER RETIRES FROM 9-1-1 CENTER

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN WHO HAS HELPED SEND AID TO THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE DURING HER CAREER IS RETIRING THIS WEEK.

LOUISE KELLEHER WILL WRAP UP OVER 31 YEARS AS A 9-1-1 CALL EMERGENCY DISPATCHER ON THURSDAY, A CAREER THAT SHE STARTED BY ANSWERING A NEWSPAPER AD:

KELLEHER SAYS EVERY CALL SHE ANSWERS IS UNIQUE, ESPECIALLY INVOLVING CHILDREN.

SOME CALLS SHE HAS DISPATCHED ARE MEMORABLE, INCLUDING ONE DAY IN JULY OF 1989:

THE TECHNOLOGY TO DISPATCH EMERGENCY CREWS HAS CHANGED A LOT OVER THOSE 30 PLUS YEARS:

WHILE KELLEHER’S CALM VOICE HAS HELPED MANY PEOPLE IN NEED OVER THE YEARS, SHE SAYS THE JOB DOES HAVE SOME STRESS AND IT ISN’T FOR EVERYONE:

KELLEHER’S SON IS A LIEUTENANT WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND HAS BEEN DISPATCHED ON CALLS BY HER OVER THE YEARS.

A RECEPTION FOR KELLEHER WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT POLICE AND FIRE HEADQUARTERS.