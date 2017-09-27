BRIAR CLIFF RAMPS UP SEARCH FOR NEW PRESIDENT

The search is ramping up to hire a new president at Briar Cliff University.

Rachelle Karstens, the university’s chief of staff, says the school’s board of trustees made the decision to move forward with the search around two weeks ago:

Karstens says the applications are due by October 20th and the university hopes to have the new president hired before the 2018 fall semester:

The new president will replace Dr. Hamid A. Shirvani, who submitted his resignation in July to leave his post as president of Briar Cliff at the end of the current Fall semester.