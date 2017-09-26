WOODBURY COUNTY RECOGNIZED AS HOME BASE COMMUNITY

Woodbury County has been recognized as the 75th Home Base Iowa Community in the state.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg made the designation official at an event held at the Woodbury County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Home Base Iowa is a public-private partnership designed to recruit veterans and help military personnel transition into private sector jobs in Iowa.

David Gleiser, the county’s rural economic development director, says the county will use existing resources to help veterans in the local job market:

Gleiser says Woodbury County will also offer other incentives in the Home Base program:

The Home Base Iowa Community designation demonstrates local government and local business support providing jobs for returning veterans.