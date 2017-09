ROSS STREET FIRE RULED ARSON

AUTHORITIES HAVE CONFIRMED THAT A HOUSE FIRE AT 417 ROSS STREET EARLY LAST TUESDAY WAS DELIBERATELY SET.

SIOUX CITY FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE INCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AS A CRIMINAL ACT.

THE TWO-STORY, SINGLE FAMILY HOME WAS VACANT AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

ALL THAT WAS INSIDE WERE SOME TOOLS, AS THE OWNERS WERE IN THE PROCESS OF FIXING UP THE RENTAL PROPERTY.

THE HOME HAS BEEN RED-TAGGED BY CITY OFFICIALS.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE YET REGARDING THIS CASE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE FIRE ARE ASKED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 279-6440.