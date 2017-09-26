HALL REQUESTS AUDIT OF IOWA BUDGET BOOKS

Democratic State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City is requesting a special audit on the closing of the 2017 Fiscal Year.

Hall is the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee and sent a letter to State Auditor Mary Mosiman.

Hall’s letter states that on June 30th, the state was $104 million short of closing the books with a balanced budget.

On September 21st, the Reynolds Administration said the state only needed $14.6 million to close the books on Fiscal Year 2017,”

He says “Iowa taxpayers deserve to know whether the Reynolds Administration used budget gimmicks (delayed payments), shell games (transfers), or kept two sets of books to close the fiscal year and avoid a special session.”

Hall requested the special audit under Iowa Code, Section 11.6.B