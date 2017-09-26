BEEF PRODUCTS INC. ESTABLISHES $10 MILLION BENEFIT FUND

The Roth family that owns Beef Products Incorporated has announced they are establishing a $10 million dollar fund to benefit former employees of the BPI companies and communities that were negatively affected by plant closures in 2012.

Chris McGowan, President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, says it’s an incredible commitment to the communities affected five years ago:

BPI was forced to lay off approximately 750 employees and close three production facilities in Amarillo, Texas, Garden City, Kansas, and Waterloo, Iowa at that time after national news reports disparaged the company’s Lean Finely Textured Beef.

BPI founder Eldon Roth released a statement that the company is pleased to finally be able to re-connect with those former employees and see what we can do to help them continue to recover.”

McGowan says the Chamber will assist BPI in the review of applications for assistance from former employees;

BPI filed suit against ABC News in 2012 after the network ran a month long disinformation campaign targeting Lean Finely Textured Beef, the companies’ core product.

The case went to trial in June of 2017 with a settlement announced on June 28th.