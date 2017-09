AREA GOVERNORS DISCUSS EXPANDING TRI-STATE WORKFORCE

THE THREE GOVERNORS FROM OUR TRI-STATE AREA WERE IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY DISCUSSING A VARIETY OF ECONOMIC ISSUES THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO SIOUXLAND.

THE STATE CHIEF EXECUTIVES ATTENDED THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 15TH ANNUAL TRI-STATE GOVERNOR’S CONFERENCE AT THE STONEY CREEK INN.

THE MOST TALKED ABOUT ISSUE OF THE DAY WAS THE NEED TO EXPAND THE REGION’S WORKFORCE, SOMETHING IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS VERY AWARE OF:

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DENNIS DAUGAARD SAYS WHEN THOSE WORKERS COME TO THE REGION, THEY FIND A ROBUST ECONOMY AND LOW COST OF LIVING:

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THEY TRY TO ENCOURAGE YOUNG GRADUATES TO LOOK AT CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN THE STATE:

THE GOVERNORS ALSO HEARD PRESENTATIONS ON AFFORDABLE WORKFORCE HOUSING, BIOFUELS AND PROGRESS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA.