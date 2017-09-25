South Dakota moves into top 10

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota football has entered the top 10 of the FCS Coaches Poll for the first time as the latest rankings were announcedMonday. The Coyotes (3-0) are No. 10 and will face No. 16 Western Illinois (3-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Macomb in the conference opener for both teams. The contest is part of the Valley’s Game of the Week package and will be streamed on ESPN3.

The No. 10 ranking is the highest for the Coyotes at the FCS level and the program’s highest since reaching No. 8 in the AFCA Division II poll during the 2007 season. South Dakota is one of five MVFC teams ranked in the top 10 and one of seven Valley programs ranked in the top 20. This is the third time in Valley history that five teams reside inside the top 10.

South Dakota and Western Illinois are two of 15 FCS teams who remain unbeaten. Their matchup in Macomb is one of four top 25 matchups on the FCS slate this weekend, and the only one with two undefeated teams. All five Valley teams in the top 10 are 3-0.

FCS matchups with two undefeated teams:

South Dakota (3-0) at Western Illinois (3-0)

Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0)

Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0)

Top 25 FCS matchups:

No. 3 Sam Houston State (3-0) at No. 12 Central Arkansas (2-1)

No. 4 South Dakota State (3-0) at No. 5 Youngstown State (2-1)

No. 10 South Dakota (3-0) at No. 16 Western Illinois (3-0)

No. 11 The Citadel (3-0) at No. 23 Samford (2-2)

Week 4 FCS Coaches Poll ( Sept. 25, 2017 ) Points Last Week 2017 Record Team (First-Place Votes) 1 James Madison (25) 649 1 4-0 2 North Dakota State (1) 625 2 3-0 3 Sam Houston State 594 3 3-0 4 South Dakota State 551 4 3-0 T-5 Youngstown State 530 5 2-1 T-5 Jacksonville State 530 7 2-1 7 Wofford 482 9 3-0 T-8 Illinois State 396 12 3-0 T-8 Eastern Washington 396 11 2-2 10 South Dakota 383 14 3-0 11 The Citadel 382 10 3-0 12 Central Arkansas 340 13 2-1 13 North Carolina A&T 319 15 4-0 14 New Hampshire 310 16 3-1 15 Richmond 292 6 2-2 16 Western Illinois 276 21 3-0 17 Villanova 262 8 2-2 18 Weber State 261 18 3-1 19 Grambling State 174 22 3-1 20 Northern Iowa 103 24 1-2 21 UT Martin 95 RV 3-1 22 Albany 84 RV 3-1 23 Samford 82 17 2-2 24 Tennessee State 59 20 3-1 25 McNeese 46 RV 3-1

Others receiving votes: Stony Brook (34), Elon (27), Nicholls (25), Chattanooga (24), North Dakota (21), Montana State (19), Yale (13), Charleston Southern (12), Western Carolina (10), Holy Cross (7), Princeton (7), Towson (6), Kennesaw State (6), Montana (6), Saint Francis (3), Northern Colorado (2), Monmouth (2), Prairie View A&M (2), N.C. Central (1), Howard (1), William & Mary (1).