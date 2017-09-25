South Dakota moves into top 10

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota football has entered the top 10 of the FCS Coaches Poll for the first time as the latest rankings were announcedMonday. The Coyotes (3-0) are No. 10 and will face No. 16 Western Illinois (3-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Macomb in the conference opener for both teams. The contest is part of the Valley’s Game of the Week package and will be streamed on ESPN3.
The No. 10 ranking is the highest for the Coyotes at the FCS level and the program’s highest since reaching No. 8 in the AFCA Division II poll during the 2007 season. South Dakota is one of five MVFC teams ranked in the top 10 and one of seven Valley programs ranked in the top 20. This is the third time in Valley history that five teams reside inside the top 10.
South Dakota and Western Illinois are two of 15 FCS teams who remain unbeaten. Their matchup in Macomb is one of four top 25 matchups on the FCS slate this weekend, and the only one with two undefeated teams. All five Valley teams in the top 10 are 3-0.
FCS matchups with two undefeated teams:
South Dakota (3-0) at Western Illinois (3-0)
Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0)
Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0)
Top 25 FCS matchups:
No. 3 Sam Houston State (3-0) at No. 12 Central Arkansas (2-1)
No. 4 South Dakota State (3-0) at No. 5 Youngstown State (2-1)
No. 10 South Dakota (3-0) at No. 16 Western Illinois (3-0)
No. 11 The Citadel (3-0) at No. 23 Samford (2-2)
|Week 4 FCS Coaches Poll (Sept. 25, 2017)
|Points
|Last Week
|2017 Record
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|1
|James Madison (25)
|649
|1
|4-0
|2
|North Dakota State (1)
|625
|2
|3-0
|3
|Sam Houston State
|594
|3
|3-0
|4
|South Dakota State
|551
|4
|3-0
|T-5
|Youngstown State
|530
|5
|2-1
|T-5
|Jacksonville State
|530
|7
|2-1
|7
|Wofford
|482
|9
|3-0
|T-8
|Illinois State
|396
|12
|3-0
|T-8
|Eastern Washington
|396
|11
|2-2
|10
|South Dakota
|383
|14
|3-0
|11
|The Citadel
|382
|10
|3-0
|12
|Central Arkansas
|340
|13
|2-1
|13
|North Carolina A&T
|319
|15
|4-0
|14
|New Hampshire
|310
|16
|3-1
|15
|Richmond
|292
|6
|2-2
|16
|Western Illinois
|276
|21
|3-0
|17
|Villanova
|262
|8
|2-2
|18
|Weber State
|261
|18
|3-1
|19
|Grambling State
|174
|22
|3-1
|20
|Northern Iowa
|103
|24
|1-2
|21
|UT Martin
|95
|RV
|3-1
|22
|Albany
|84
|RV
|3-1
|23
|Samford
|82
|17
|2-2
|24
|Tennessee State
|59
|20
|3-1
|25
|McNeese
|46
|RV
|3-1
Others receiving votes: Stony Brook (34), Elon (27), Nicholls (25), Chattanooga (24), North Dakota (21), Montana State (19), Yale (13), Charleston Southern (12), Western Carolina (10), Holy Cross (7), Princeton (7), Towson (6), Kennesaw State (6), Montana (6), Saint Francis (3), Northern Colorado (2), Monmouth (2), Prairie View A&M (2), N.C. Central (1), Howard (1), William & Mary (1).