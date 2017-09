UPDATE 1:40PM 9/25/17

THE SEMI THAT ROLLED OVER HAS BEEN RIGHTED, AND TRAFFIC IS NOW BEING ALLOWED ON THE NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS ABOVE TARGET AGAIN.

TRAFFIC IS CURRENTLY BLOCKED ON THE NORTHBOUND LANES OF THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS ABOVE TARGET IN MORNINGSIDE.

AUTHORITIES SAY A SEMI ROLLED OVER AROUND NOON BLOCKING TRAFFIC.

THERE’S NO WORD ON INJURIES TO THE DRIVER.