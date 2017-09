RANDOLPH’S MAYOR PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN CHILD ABUSE CASE

The mayor of Randolph, Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to four counts of child sexual abuse and one of intentional child abuse.

Court records say 61-year-old Dwayne Schutt entered the pleas Monday in Cedar County District Court in Hartington.

The judge scheduled a pretrial conference for November 27th.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Schutt has been mayor of Randolph since 2011.

AP