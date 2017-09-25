JEWELL NAMED B1G CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell was named Big Ten Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 21-19 loss to fourth-ranked Penn State on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The weekly honor is the second of the season for Jewell, who was also recognized for his play in Iowa’s opening win over Wyoming.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236-pounds), a native of Decorah, Iowa, matched his career high with 16 tackles against Penn State. His total included 11 solo stops and three tackles for loss. He also had his fifth career interception, with his 33-yard return leading to Iowa’s first touchdown of the game. Jewell recovered a fumble in the second half and finished the game with two pass break-ups.

Jewell leads the Big Ten with 44 tackles through four games. He has 345 career tackles to rank 12th on Iowa’s career chart.

The Big Ten honor is the second for Jewell in his career and third for Iowa this season. Quarterback Nate Stanley was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s overtime win at Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-1) play at Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:12 p.m. CT. The game is televised on FOX.