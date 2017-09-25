FAMILY OF SLAIN SIOUX CITY NATIVE HOPES FOR ANSWERS & JUSTICE

The family of a former Sioux City woman who was killed in Louisiana in July are looking for answers in the woman’s death.

Nanette Krentel was found dead in her fire consumed home on July 14th in Lacombe, Louisiana, near New Orleans.

Krentel’s sister, Kim Watson, who is the Dakota County Attorney, says there are many unanswered questions regarding her sister’s death.

The 49-year-old Krentel was married to the Fire Chief of the Parish,Steve Krentel, and when Watson and her father arrived in Louisiana on the 17th, they had trouble in getting answers about what had happened:

Watson says the fire marshall declined to meet with her and her father and then the day of her sister’s funeral, the family received more shocking news:

The authorities had not told the Watson’s that Nanette had been shot in the head.

There were even more issues….Krentel’s two cats and her dog also died in the fire. Watson says the explanation she received did not make sense:

Sheriff Randy Smith cleared Stephen Krentel as a suspect in the case.

The Watson’s then learned second hand that Nanette’s body had been released to be cremated with no official cause of death.

Kim and her father, Dan Watson quickly hired their own private investigator and medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Bennett, and sent them to Louisiana to examine Nan’s remains and obtain a court injunction to stop the cremation:

The next day the St. Tammany Parish Coroner ruled that Nanette Krentel’s death was a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to the head.

No smoke residue was found in her airway in two pathological exams, leading to the conclusion that Krentel was dead before the fire started.

Dan Watson says Steve Krentel’s brother should also be considered as a possible suspect in the case:

Brian Krentel isn’t being considered as a suspect by authorities because of that ankle monitor that placed his whereabouts elsewhere.

Sheriff Smith stated on Facebook that his department will do everything in their power to bring justice for Nanette and closure to the family.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal continues to investigate what caused the fire.

The family has a Facebook page titled “Justice for Nanette” which they hope will lead to the answers as to who is responsible for her death.