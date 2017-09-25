185TH SENDS PERSONNEL TO PUERTO RICO HURRICANE ZONE

The Iowa National Guard is sending 24 security troops to help civilian law enforcement in Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the blows of Hurricane Maria.

Colonel Greg Hapgood says the 185th Air Refueling Wing flew eight air guard security personnel on a KC-135R Stratotanker to Des Moines to pick up 16 members of the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard.

Hapgood says that because there’s no power for runway lights in Puerto Rico, the 24 airmen will remain in Iowa Monday night before heading to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Hapgood says the Air Guardsmen will be in Puerto Rico for an indeterminate period.

