ONE INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY A-T-V CRASH

AN 11 YEAR OLD BOY WAS INJURED SUNDAY AFTERNOON WHEN THE ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING STRUCK A BUILDING.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THAT THE BOY AND ANOTHER JUVENILE MALE WERE RIDING THEIR ATV’S AT A RURAL RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 29136 300TH STREET NEAR HINTON.

THE VICTIM APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE AND IT RAN INTO THE FARM BUILDING.

HE SUFFERED MULTIPLE SERIOUS INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S IN SIOUX CITY.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.