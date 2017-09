SEMI CARRYING HOGS ROLLS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

SEVERAL HOGS WERE KILLED FRIDAY EVENING WHEN A SEMI CARRYING AROUND 155 OF THE ANIMALS TOPPLED INTO A DITCH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 3 AND IRIS AVENUE.

THE DRIVER, 24 YEAR OLD LAWRANCE CHARLES OF GRANT CITY MISSOURI, TOLD AUTHORITIES HE REACHED FOR AN ITEM FROM THE PASSENGER SEAT, AND WHEN HE LOOKED UP, HE STRUCK THE BRIDGE .

THE TRUCK HIT THE BRIDGE IN SEVERAL PLACES AND ROLLED INTO THE DITCH.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER WAS TREATED AT THE SCENE BUT NOT HOSPITALIZED.

AROUND 60 HOGS DIED IN THE CRASH.

CHARLES WAS CITED WITH FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL AND NO DRIVERS LICENSE.

DAMAGE TO THE SEMI, OWNED BY LAST RIDE TRUCKING OF SHERIDAN, MISSOURI, WAS ESTIMATED AT $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS.