FEDS CONFIRM HACKING ATTACKS ON 21 STATES DURING ELECTIONS

Iowa is one of 21 states that election officials confirm had their election systems targeted by Russian hackers last year.

Minnesota and North Dakota are also on the list of states released by the Associated Press.

Federal officials say they reached out to election officials in the 21 states on Friday to inform them of the cyber attacks.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia praised the government’s notification to the 21 states but says it should have come sooner.

The Virginia Democrat says it’s unacceptable it took almost a year after the presidential election to notify states their elections systems were targeted.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it recognizes state and local officials should be kept informed about cyber-security risks to election infrastructure, and that it’s working to refine its processes for sharing information.

Russia has denied hacking the election.