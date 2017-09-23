BEYNE FOUND NOT GUILTY BY WOODBURY COUNTY JURY

A Woodbury County jury has returned a verdict of not guilty to a Sioux City man charged with second degree sexual abuse of a minor.

The jury returned the verdict in the case of 45 year old James Beyne, who was arrested in October of 2016 and accused of the abuse of a minor from 2011 to 2012 in Sioux City.

The jury deliberated for 2 hours before returning the not-guilty verdict.

Beyne’s attorney released a statement from him saying he was elated about the outcome of the case and this proved his innocence.