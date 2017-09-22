VETERANS DRIVE OPENS TO SOUTH SIOUX TRAFFIC

A new road has been dedicated in South Sioux City that connects the city to a new housing project along the riverfront.

Mayor Rod Koch says Veterans Drive will run from Siouxland Freedom Park to the new Flatwater Crossing project being developed by Ho-Chunk:

OC………new communities. :22

Flatwater Crossing will consist of a thousand housing units including 600 apartments and 400 single family homes.

Ho Chunk contributed $1.2 million dollars to the road project.

C-E-O Lance Morgan says the initiative has been a great partnership between the city, county and his company:

OC……..in this community. :22

Mayor Koch says the naming of the new road after veterans fits in with the adjoining Freedom Park:

OC……..our military. :07

Following the dedication, Mayor Koch, Morgan and others took the first official drive on the new road in a 1942 military vehicle provided by Mike Feathers.