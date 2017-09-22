IT’S TIME TO THINK ABOUT A FLU SHOT

Friday is the first day of autumn, and cases of the flu are already showing up in Iowa.

Health Department Medical Director Patricia Quinlisk says they’ve seen a handful of cases and it’s a sign to begin preparing.

Doctor Quinlisk says it takes up to two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop full protection against the flu virus — so it’s a good time to take the precaution before flu cases really get heavy.

Quinlisk says it’s too early to say how severe the flu season may be — but one indicator is the flu season in the southern hemisphere.

She encourages you to get your flu shot, especially if you are pregnant, a child, an adult 65 years and over, or if you have certain medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

Doctor Quinlisk says good hygiene also is important in preventing the flu.

She says the flu vaccine is plentiful and you shouldn’t have any problem finding a place to get vaccinated.