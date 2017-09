SEVERAL AREA SCHOOLS TO DISMISS EARLY FRIDAY

SEVERAL AREA SCHOOLS ARE DISMISSING EARLY TODAY BECAUSE OF PREDICTED HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 90’S.

SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY STUDENTS IN BRYANT, HUNT, RIVERSIDE AND SUNNYSIDE SCHOOLS WILL GET OUT TWO HOURS EARLY.

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WILL DISMISS AT 12:55 PM.

HOLY CROSS SCHOOL WILL DISMISS 2 HOURS EARLY. BLESSED SACRAMENT CENTER AT 12:45 PM AND SAINT MICHAEL CENTER AT 1:15 PM.

STUDENTS IN WHITING WILL ALSO BE RELEASED TWO HOURS EARLY BECAUSE OF THE HEAT.