FIRE HAS DESTROYED A BUILDING USED AS A PRE-SCHOOL IN WALTHILL, NEBRASKA.

FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE SHED LIKE STRUCTURE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

PART OF THE ROOF AND THE STRUCTURE COLLAPSED DURING THE FIRE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE BUILDING WAS EMPTY AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE STRUCTURE WAS HOME TO THE BLU-JAY PRE-SCHOOL AND LOCAL HEADSTART PROGRAM.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH