WHARTON HONORED BY BRIAR CLIFF

A former President of Briar Cliff University was honored Thursday by having the main academic hub for the University’s undergraduate programs named in her honor.

Bev Wharton was the longest tenured president of Briar Cliff, serving for fifteen years:

Wharton was instrumental in completing the eleven million dollar, three story expansion to Heelan Hall in 2014, adding modern components to the building constructed in the 1930’s:

Wharton says those students and the campus will always remain dear to her:

The modern classroom section will now forever be known as the Beverly A. Wharton Learning Center at Briar Cliff.