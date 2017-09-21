THUNE, ERNST, ROUNDS WILL SUPPORT HEALTH CARE OVERHAUL

UPDATED 5:20PM 9/21/17

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst isn’t sure the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal Barack Obama’s health care law has the votes to pass in the Republican-led Senate.

Ernst said after a public meeting in Iowa Thursday that “If it fails, it fails.”

Ernst says she is leaning toward supporting the bill, which would repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and limit funding for Medicaid.

The new bill by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham would replace major pillars of the Affordable Care Act with block grants to states to design their own programs.

It also would end insurance subsidies.

South Dakota’s two Republican U.S. senators both say they support the latest GOP effort to replace Obamacare.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds both say the proposed law would fix a failing system while benefiting states.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.

U.S. Sen. John Thune says he supports a GOP bill to replace the Obama health care overhaul.

Thune’s office confirms that the South Dakota Republican will vote for the new GOP bill by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham that would shift health care money and power from Washington to states.

Thune says the Obama health law shows “a one-size-fits-all solution out of Washington doesn’t work.”

Thune also says he believes the bill protects people with pre-existing conditions.

