POLICE INVESTIGATE WESTSIDE ROBBERY

Sioux City police are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a westside residence Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspects entered the home in the 1600 block of West 19th Street around 12:45p.m. and found one occupant inside.

It’s not known what if anything the suspects stole and they reportedly ran out of the back of the home.

The occupant of the home was not injured.

Police were searching the neighborhood area for a teal colored vehicle that may be involved.

No description of the suspects has been released.

Photo courtesy KMEG