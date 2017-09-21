DEEGAN SWORN IN AS HEAD FEDERAL ATTORNEY FOR NORTHERN IOWA

A former Sioux City prosecutor has been sworn in as the new head federal attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.

Peter Deegan, Jr. took the oath of office Thursday in Cedar Rapids after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on September 14th.

Deegan’s career as a federal prosecutor began in 1998 when he joined the Northern District of Iowa’s Sioux City branch office as a Special Assistant United States Attorney employed through the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Deegan prosecuted meth manufacturers and traffickers as part of the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’s methamphetamine initiative.

He moved from Sioux City to the Cedar Rapids office in 2001.

Deegan later served in Detroit from 2004 to 2006 before returning to Cedar Rapids.