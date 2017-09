BRIAR CLIFF STUDENTS LEARN FROM “HUMAN LIBRARY”

BRIAR CLIFF STUDENTS WERE LEARNING ABOUT SOCIAL INJUSTICE FROM SEVERAL LOCAL PEOPLE WHO WERE “HUMAN LIBRARY BOOKS” RECOUNTING THEIR PERSONAL STORIES OF PREJUDICE AND DISCRIMINATION TO THE STUDENTS THURSDAY.

JENNY TOBIN, DIRECTOR OF COUNSELING SERVICES AT BRIAR CLIFF, SAYS THE UNIVERSITY HOSTED ITS SECOND ANNUAL “HUMAN LIBRARY” IN THE STARK STUDENT CENTER:

RYAN MOORE OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY ONE OF THE “HUMAN BOOKS” , WHO TALKED WITH THE STUDENTS:

TOBIN SAYS THE STORIES WERE WIDE-RANGING FROM PEOPLE FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE:

BRIAR CLIFF’S HUMAN LIBRARY IS THE LARGEST EVENT OF ITS KIND IN IOWA.

OVER 300 STUDENTS AND ALUMNI WERE EXPECTED TO TAKE PART.