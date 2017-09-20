NORTHEY & CLOVIS STILL WAITING FOR USDA HEARINGS

Two Iowans who are nominated by President Trump for top posts at the U-S Department of Agriculture are still waiting on confirmation hearings before the U-S Senate with no dates set for either of them.

Current Iowa Ag Secretary Bill Northey and Hinton native Sam Clovis are the president’s picks for two undersecretary jobs at U-S-D-A, but Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said yesterday that there are more delays.

The same can’t be said for Clovis.

Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is among those who are opposed to Clovis’ nomination to the key federal position.

Clovis is on record saying he’s skeptical of climate change, sparking controversy.

Critics say Clovis doesn’t have the credentials to be effective in the U-S-D-A post, but Grassley disagrees stating Clovis taught economics at Morningside College in Sioux City for some time.

Some Democrats are threatening to try and block Clovis’ nomination.

There is no date scheduled for his Senate confirmation hearing.

Clovis is an air force veteran who also hosted a talk show here on KSCJ and ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and later for treasurer of Iowa.