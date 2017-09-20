MCGOWAN TO CHAIR IOWA CHAMBER ALLIANCE

Chris McGowan has been elected as the Chairman of the Iowa Chamber Alliance for 2018.
McGowan is the President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.
He says the I-C-A is comprised of the 16 largest chambers of commerce in Iowa:
The Iowa Chamber Alliance works with the governor, legislators and other organizations to develop economic growth policies in the state:
McGowan says he’s grateful for the confidence his Chamber Alliance peers have placed in him.