AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR ESCAPED NEBRASKA INMATE

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from Nebraska, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 37-year-old Eric Scott escaped on Highway 77 near Ithaca Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Scott was being transferred by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln to Dodge County.

During the escape, Scott stole the deputy’s car, which he later left at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Omaha.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki prison pants

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Eric Scott, please call 911.