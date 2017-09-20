AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR SOUTH DAKOTA ESCAPEE

Tri-state authorities are continuing their search for an escapee from a Minnehaha County Correctional Facility in South Dakota who likely made his way to South Sioux City.

36 year old Kai Hansen escaped on September 15th and made his way into a business where he stole a motorhome.

Tuesday night, that motorhome was located at South Sioux City’s Scenic Park Campground.

South Sioux Police obtained a search warrant and set up a perimeter around the vehicle.

The motorhome was empty though.

Hansen was previously in jail on several burglary and theft charges.

He is a white male, six feet tall around 200 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a stubble type beard.

Anyone with information on Hansen’s whereabouts should contact South Sioux City Police at (402) 494-7512 or dial 911.